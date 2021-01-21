PM Modi to visit Kolkata on 23 January to inaugurate celebrations of 'Parakram Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Mod

Celebrating 'Parakram Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata on 23 January. The day has been marked as a national holiday to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Along with announcing that, the PMO also said that Prime Minister will be visiting Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates.

What is 'Parakram Diwas'?

On 19 January, the BJP government announced that every year 23 January will be observed as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Participating in the first Parakram Diaws program, PM Modi will inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of the National Library to mark the occasion, said Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel.

PM Modi will also be felicitating prominent members of the Indian National Army (INA), which was formed by Bose during the pre-independence era, and their family members in Kolkata on Saturday.

What are the other celebrations?

Various events have been decided for the day by an 85 member high level committed spearheaded by the Prime Minister himself. The committee will be responsible for planning year-round programs to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Bose, reported the Hindustan Times.

Minister Patel had said the idea of celebrating Netaji's birthday is for the youth to get inspired from him and 'to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervor'.



200 Patua artists from West Bengal will make a painting on a 400-meter-long canvas depicting Bose's life.



Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in a program in Cuttack, Odisha, where Bose was born.



A program will also be held in Haripura village in Gujarat's Surat district where Bose was elected as president of the Indian National Congress in 1938.



The culture ministry is also considering building a memorial in the honor of around 26,000 martyred members of the INA, Patel said.



"Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja", the regimental quick march of INA, will be included in the Beating Retreat ceremony and Air India will carry Bose's pictures on its aircraft.

Here's a list of all the other celebrations that will be happening-