PM Modi thanks several world leaders for wishes on India assuming G20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, for their wishes on India assuming the presidency of the powerful G20 grouping and called for working together for global good.

Responding to a tweet by Biden on India assuming the presidency of G20, Modi thanked the US president and stressed on the importance of working together.

"Thank you @POTUS. Your valued support will be a source of strength for India's G-20 Presidency. It is important we all work together to build a better planet," Modi said in a tweet.

In his tweet on Friday, Biden had said India is a strong partner of the United States, and he looks forward to supporting his "friend" Prime Minister Modi during India's G20 presidency.

"Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises," he had said.

Modi also thanked European Council president Charles Michel for his wishes.

"Thank you Mr. @CharlesMichel. Looking forward to your active participation as we collectively work towards furthering global good," Modi tweeted.

Michel had congratulated India on the start of its G20 presidency.

"Looking forward to working with @narendramodi as his country will lead discussions on how to address the world's most pressing challenges in 2023," the European Council president had said.

Modi also thanked Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his wishes.

"Gratitude for your kind works Mr. @sanchezcastejon. Fully endorse your views on collectively working to mitigate challenges of the present to leave a better planet for the coming generations," Modi said.

Responding to Japanese premier Fumio Kishida's tweet congratulating India on G20 presidency, PM Modi said, "Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being and I am confident the world will continue to learn from Japan's successes on various fronts.

" Earlier on Sunday, French president Macron tweeted, "One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of #G20India! I trust my friend Narendra Modi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world."

Responding to Macron's tweet, Modi said, "Thank you, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting you closely during India's G20 Presidency, as we work to focus the world's attention on the issues that affect humanity as a whole." India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on Thursday.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.