you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi inaugurates schemes worth Rs 20,000 crore in Jhansi and Chitrakoot Dham divisions

Recalling his earlier visits to the region, especially the ones before 2014 general elections, Modi said this time he had come to return the favour with full interest in the form of development for the votes his party got.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for schemes worth more than Rs 20,000 crore here on Friday and said the Bundelkhand region would soon be developed on the lines of Kutch in Gujarat. Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating various schemes, including the defence corridor and piped drinking water line, the prime minister said, "These projects will give a new dimension to the development of Bundelkhand region which would be done on the lines of Kutch in Gujarat."

Recalling his earlier visits to the region, especially the ones before 2014 general elections, Modi said this time he had come to return the favour with full interest in the form of development for the votes his party got.

Stressing that his government has been working wholeheartedly for development for the past four years, Modi said the Yogi Adityanath government in the state has also been working with the motto of education for children, jobs for youths, medicines for the old and irrigation for the farmers.

"With the defence corridor from Jhansi to Agra, employment opportunities will come up for the youth and the Bundelkhand region will be turned into a corridor of development, " he said.

The prime minister said investments are coming from industrialists from across the world and contracts worth Rs 4,000 crores have already come through.

"Once any big industry comes over, it helps the growth of small and medium businesses in its surrounding," he said.

Speaking on the problem of potable water in the area, Modi said the Rs 9,000-crore piped water supply scheme will ensure drinking water is supplied to Jhansi and Chitrakoot Dham divisions.

He said the Amrit Yojna, set up at a cost of Rs 600 crore for Jhansi district and its surrounding villages, and Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna would benefit almost 95 per cent farmers in the state.

The prime minister said the aim behind the public to open bank accounts in the past four years was to ensure that the money of government subsidy could be directly be deposited in the bank accounts.

"Rs 1 lakh crore is being saved because of the money going directly in the bank accounts which was going in the pockets of some people. Modi is standing like a wall between you and those who are looting you," he said.

The prime minister credited Uttar Pradesh for ensuring a strong, full majority government came to power at the centre in 2014 after a gap of 30 years, and hoped he would continue to have the people's blessings here to develop India.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:11 pm

