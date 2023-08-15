PM Modi assures peace in Manipur through joint efforts by Centre and state

Modi paid homage to the freedom fighters 'who contributed towards the independence of country'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15 said the situation in Manipur was improving and peace was the only way to resolve the crisis.

Speaking from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister said both the Centre and the state governments are working to restore peace in Manipur.

“The women of Manipur have suffered much. The nation is with Manipur. We will find a solution through peace. Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace. The Centre and the state government are making all efforts for a solution, will continue to do so," he said.

He unfurled the country’s Tricolour at the Red Fort and paid homage to freedom fighters. “Our decisions, sacrifices in this period will impact next 1,000 years as India marches ahead with new confidence and resolve,” Modi said.