PM-KISAN scheme: PM Narendra Modi releases 8th installment worth over Rs 20,000 crore

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually

PTI
May 14, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually | Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually | Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the eighth instalment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday via video-conferencing.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was present on the occasion, said West bengal has joined the scheme with more than 7 lakh farmers of the state getting the benefit today.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal instalments to 14 crore farmers annually. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

An amount of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer beneficiaries so far under the PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019.

PM Modi will also interact with five farmers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar on the occasion.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi
first published: May 14, 2021 12:54 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.