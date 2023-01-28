English
    Plea in SC seeks direction to empower citizens to petition Parliament

    The plea came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna.

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
    Supreme Court

    A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and others to take steps to create an appropriate system which empowers citizens to petition Parliament and seek initiation of deliberations on issues highlighted by them.

    The plea came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna.

    The bench asked the counsel appearing for petitioner Karan Garg to serve a copy of the plea to the Centre's lawyer and posted the matter in February.

    Advocate Rohan J Alva appeared for the petitioner.