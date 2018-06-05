App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol price dips 13 paise, diesel 9 paise in Delhi; check city-wise cuts here

Petrol prices remain highest in Mumbai at Rs 85.65 per litre even after the drop of 12 paise as compared to Monday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fuel prices dropped for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday as the prices of petrol and diesel were cut by 13 paise and 9 paise respectively in New Delhi. This follows the 16-day hike which jacked up prices to their highest levels in India.

In the updated price notification issued by Indian Oil, petrol was notified to be sold at lower rate of Rs 77.83 per litre from Rs 77.96 of Monday and diesel at Rs 68.88 per litre, down from Rs 68.97 of the previous day, in the national capital.

Petrol prices remain highest in Mumbai at Rs 85.65 per litre even after the drop of 12 paise as compared to Monday. The price was Rs 85.77 per litre the previous day. Diesel price dipped 10 paise to Rs 73.33 per litre in the financial capital. On Monday, diesel price was notified as Rs 73.43 per litre.

In case of highest diesel price, Hyderabad remained on top with Rs 74.87 per litre. Petrol price was fixed at Rs 82.45 per litre here.

Here are petrol and diesel prices in several state capitals today:

Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 80.47/ltr; Diesel – Rs 71.43/ltr

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 80.80/ltr; Diesel – Rs 72.72/ ltr

Bangalore: Petrol - Rs 79.10/ltr; Diesel – Rs 70.06/ ltr

Chandigarh: Petrol – Rs 74.85/ltr; Diesel – Rs 66.89/ ltr

Jaipur: Petrol – Rs 80.60/ltr; Diesel – Rs 73.34/ltr

Lucknow: Petrol - 78.35/ltr; Diesel – Rs 69.04/ltr

Patna: Petrol – Rs 83.30/ltr; Diesel – Rs 73.58/ltr

Raipur: Petrol – Rs 78.21/ltr; Diesel – Rs 74.36/ltr

Srinagar: Petrol – Rs 82.21/ltr; Diesel – Rs 72.26/ltr
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 09:44 am

