Pension life certificate: Step-by-step guide to submit your Jeevan Pramaan using doorstep, online services

The government has made provisions for pensioners to submit their pension life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan through either doorstep service or through the online mode.

Pension life certificate is a biometric service for pensioners of central, state, or any other government organisation. All pensioners have to mandatorily submit a life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra to Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) once a year. This had to be done earlier by physically visiting the Jeevan Pramaan centre near you. But now pensioners can submit it online or avail doorstep service.

The doorstep service, available to all government service retirees, regardless of which banks they have their pension accounts in, will be chargeable.

The certificates can also be submitted online by visiting the Jeevan Pramaan Portal, that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he came to power in the year 2014. For further details, pensioners can visit the website ippbonline.com.

Aadhaar number- Mobile number

- Registration on the Jeevan Pramaan portal

> Download the Jeevan Pramaan app.> Click on ‘new registration’.> Enter name, mobile number, bank account number, Aadhaar number, and pension payment order (PPO).> Click on ‘send OTP’> You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number> Authenticate using your Aadhaar details after entering the OTP

> A Pramaan ID will be generated, following which you can click on submit.

> Enter your Pramaan ID and OTP to log into the Jeevan Pramaan app.> Enter your Aadhaar number and a mobile number after selecting the ‘Generate Jeevan Pramaan’ option.> You will receive another OTP.> After entering OTP, enter your PPO number, name, name of the disbursing agency, and other requisite details.

> You will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number and the ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ will be displayed on your screen after obtaining biometric details.

> Download doorstep banking app> Select your bank and place a request for doorstep submission of Pension life certificate> Enter your pension account number and verify it> Proceed to pay a nominal fee for the doorstep service> Once you hit submit, you will receive an SMS with details of the person who will come to collect your Jeevan Pramaan> You can hand over your document to the person who visits you for the doorstep service.