PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends today: A step-by-step guide

As per a Central Board of Direct Taxes's (CBDT) March 2022 notificiation, it is mandatory for every person allotted a PAN as on July 1, 2017, to intimate his Aadhaar Number so that the Aadhaar and PAN can be linked.

Pan-Aadhaar link deadline: The deadline to link one’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar ends today.

From July 1, an individual’s PAN will become inoperative if it is not linked to Aadhaar.

To link PAN with Aadhaar, you need to pay a fine of ₹1,000. This can be done on the NSDL portal. It's important to note that the Income Tax department will not process tax returns until your PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

Inoperative means

1) You will not be able to file returns. The last day for filing returns is July 31.

2) Pending returns will not be processed

3) Your tax refunds will stretch

4) Pending proceedings for defective returns will be impacted

5) Interest shall not be payable on such refund

6) TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at higher rate

7) An inoperative PAN will also impact banking transactions.

Okay, so how do I link PAN with Aadhaar?

You may do so by clicking on the Link Aadhaar option available on the official website of the income tax department: http://www.incometax.gov.in.

The requirement, however, does not apply for...

Residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya

A non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961

A person of the age of eighty years or more

PAN-Aadhaar linking: How to do it via SMS

Type <UIDPAN <12 Digit Aadhaar Number>< 10 Digit PAN Number>

Send this to 56161 or 567678

An update on the PAN-Aadhaar link status will be sent to your registered mobile number.PAN-Aadhaar linking: How to check online

Got incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Open the Quick Links section and select Link Aadhaar status.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details.

Select the ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ option.

You can check your PAN-Aadhaar link status there