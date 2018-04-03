App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 03, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orphans in Maharashtra to get 1% reservation in government jobs, education

According to the GR, those who cannot trace their parents or any relative and do not know their caste will be eligible for the reservation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced reservation benefits for orphans, in what is being touted as the first such move in the country.

Orphans in the state will be provided with one percent reservation in government jobs and education, the government resolution (GR) stated.

The state government had taken this decision in the state cabinet this January but the GR to ratify it was issued after two months. The state women and child development department on Monday issued orders to implement it immediately, as per a Hindustan Times report.

According to the GR, those who cannot trace their parents or any relative and do not know their caste will be eligible for the reservation. They should have orphan certificate, issued by the state government.

related news

With the implementation of the decision, orphans will be able to avail the benefits in all recruitment processes for government jobs across all categories from Classes I to IV. However, the GR states that the vacant posts will be filled up with other candidates if there are none from the new category.

The GR further mentioned that the reservation will also be applicable to all scholarship schemes, fee reimbursement schemes for professional courses and admissions in government-run hostels.

The decision has reportedly come after the CM came across the case of a woman who had passed the Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) exams but did not qualify for a job as she did not make it to the merit list of the open category. The woman had got sufficient marks to qualify the exam in the reserved categories, but she did not have a caste certificate as she was an orphan.

The CM, at that time, had announced that a separate quota would be formed in state government services for them.

Now, the GR states that the government will create a separate category within the general category, which means it will not have to increase its caste reservation quota, which has already reached 52 percent, said the report.

tags #Current Affairs #education #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.