SemiconIndia 2023 | Optimistic about India semiconductor path; let's do this together: Foxconn Chairman

Building an ecosystem for chips in India is “for very brave”, Liu said, adding “Where there is a will, there is a way”.

Chip making major Foxconn on July 28 expressed optimism about the direction of India's semiconductor roadmap and asserted that Taiwan is and will be India's most trusted and reliable partner.

“Let’s do this together,” Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn said at the SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Building an ecosystem for chips in India is “for very brave”, he said, adding “Where there is a will, there is a way”.

Industry players like AMD, Micron, Cadence, Lam and others also attended the annual semiconductor conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

The Foxconn chairman also praised the determination of the Indian government in this regard and expressed optimism about where the nation is headed in its semiconductor journey.

“Taiwan is and will be your most trusted and reliable partner... Let’s do this together,” he said.

Also read: Semicon India 2023: AMD to invest $400 million over 5 years in Bengaluru, hire 3,000 engineers

Foxconn is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer based in Taiwan.

Addressing the gathering at SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandhinagar, PM Modi said that India is laying out a red carpet for the semiconductor industry and that policy reforms are being undertaken at a fast pace to help the sector come up in the country. “India is ticking every checkbox of becoming a very good partner to the semiconductor industry. We laying out a red carpet for the semiconductor industry," he said.

Also read: India is laying out a red carpet for the semiconductor industry, says PM Modi

"Semiconductor is like a mother industry. If you have it, you can have many other sectors. Semiconductors today are required from farm tractors to mobile phones, from cars to fridges," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at Semicon India 2023.

The Semicon India roadshow comes at a time when India is trying to attract major semiconductor players to set up chip fabrication and assembling plants in the country with a $10 billion subsidy programme.