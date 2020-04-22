App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Offer Ramzan prayers from homes, not from mosques: Ajit Pawar

The current lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, will be in force till May 3.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said Muslims should offer namaz during Ramzan from their homes and not in mosques or any other public place in view of the COVID-19 threat.

Extending greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Ramzan, which begins later this week, Pawar said,"Muslim brothers should offer namaz, Taraweeh (additional ritual prayers) and breakfast with Iftar staying inside their homes and not in mosques or any other public place."

The senior NCP leader exuded confidence that the unity of countrymen will help register victory in the fight against coronavirus.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Ramzan

