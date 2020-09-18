172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|no-new-restrictions-imposed-in-mumbai-aaditya-thackeray-5854471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

No new restrictions imposed in Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted this after the Mumbai police extended theirorders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure till September end.

PTI

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked Mumbai residents not to panic over issuance of prohibitory orders in the city.

No new restrictions have been imposed, he assured.

Thackeray tweeted this after the Mumbai police extended theirorders issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure till September end.

Thackeray said it was mere continuation of the previous order of August 31.

"No new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai police," he said.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

