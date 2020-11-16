Live now
Nov 16, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Nitish Kumar Swearing in LIVE Updates | Nitish Kumar set to take oath as Bihar CM for the 4th term
Nitish Kumar Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar at 4:30 pm today
Nitish Kumar Swearing in LIVE Updates: JD(U) President Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth term. Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar at 4:30 pm today in the presence of top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar's JD(U), is likely to have two deputy chief ministers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The names of four-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party are doing the rounds for the post. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.
Nitish Kumar Swearing in LIVE Updates | Congress also boycott Nitish Kumar's swearing in ceremony
After the success of Bihar assembly elections, the swearing-in ceremony of NDA ministers is going to be held today under Nitish Kumar. But the Congress has not received an invitation for the event. In this case, the President of Bihar Congress Madan Mahan Jha said that no invitation has come to me so far, even if he does not attend the oath-taking ceremony. He said that the Congress is also standing on that stand after the RJD's boycott of Mahagathbandhan's ally, the Hindustan reported.
Nitish Kumar Swearing in LIVE Updates | VIP president Mukesh Sahni will be a minister in Nitish-led government
VIP chief Mukesh Sahni will take the oath of office from the VIP quota. He has been sent an invitation letter from Raj Bhavan for this. Mukesh Sahni on its twitter account has shared the invitation.
Nitish Kumar Swearing in LIVE Updates | At least 15 ministers including the chief minister are likely to be sworn in today, sources said. These will include six ministers including Nitish Kumar as chief minister from the JD (U) and seven ministers, including the two deputy chief ministers, from the BJP. The two allies, VIP and HAM ,are expected to get one ministerial berth each, according to the sources. The maximum number of ministers that the cabinet can have is 36 which is 15 percent of the total number of seats in the Bihar Assembly - 243.
Nitish Kumar Swearing in LIVE Updates | "It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations: BJP leader Renu Devi on being asked if she will take oath as Deputy CM of Bihar later today.
Nitish Kumar Swearing in LIVE Updates | RJD says they will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar. "The public gave the mandate to change which is against the NDA," says the party. JDU chief Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Bihar CM in Patna, later today.
Nitish Kumar Swearing in LIVE Updates | Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will not attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar to be held in Patna today. (ANI)
Nitish Kumar Swearing in LIVE Updates | Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar at 4:30 pm today in the presence of top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.
Nitish Kumar to take oath as CM for 4th straight term; Amit Shah, JP Nadda to attend the ceremony
Nitish Kumar’s name for the top job was approved at a meeting of NDA held on November 15