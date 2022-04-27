Nitin Gadkari invites Elon Musk to manufacture Tesla cars in India

Elon Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has urged billionaire Elon Musk to manufacture Tesla cars in India. "India is a large market and there is a huge potential for all-electric vehicles," Gadkari said in an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue on April 26.

The road transport and highways minister said his request to Musk is to come and manufacture in India. "He is welcome in India. We don't have any problem, but, suppose, he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," Gadkari added.

He further said, "My suggestion to Elon Musk is, in India, he will get a good market. It is a win-win situation for both."

Gadkari also talked about incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire. He urged companies to take preventive measures to avoid these incidents.

"It is a very easy alternative, if Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost," Gadkari said.

"In March-April-May, the temperature rises, then there is some problem with the battery (of EVs). I feel that it (electric two-wheelers catching fire) is a problem of (high) temperature," he said. The minister noted that the government wants to make EVs popular. He acknowledged that the country's EV industry has "just started" and emphasised that the government does not want to pose a hurdle. "But safety is the highest priority for the government and there can be no compromise with human lives," Gadkari said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes