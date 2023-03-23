Moneycontrol Policy Next Live Updates: Nitin Gadkari, Rajiv Kumar along with a panel of prominent thinkers, policymakers to share insights on India's thriving infra

S&P Global Ratings, in 2016, mentioned in its analysis that infrastructure was key to India sustaining its relatively high rate of growth. However, it added that the country is plagued with a weak infrastructure incapable of meeting the needs of a growing economy and growing population. India is seeing robust boost in its infrastructure sector. In a recent report, EY cited infrastructure as a key enabler in helping India become a $26 trillion economy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

noted in her 2023-24 Budget speech earlier this year, investments in infrastructure and productive capacity have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment.

As part of the same journey, the Moneycontrol Policy Next Series kicks off the ‘The Rs 10 Trillion Infra Push’ helmed by Nitin Gadkari, the minister of road transport and highways. He is accompanied by a power-packed panel.

Catch all key updates on the insightful yet candid conversations with Nitin Gadkari and the panel here on Moneycontrol Policy Next live blog.