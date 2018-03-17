News highlights of the day: Verdict against Lalu, Mishra in a fodder scam case deferred till Mar 19

Live now
Mar 17, 2018 09:05 PM IST
Congress Plenary session: BJP spreading anger, hatred, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress to adopt 'pragmatic approach' for cooperation with like-minded parties
Trump fires FBI official for unauthorised disclosure to media
Himachal Pradesh gets Krishi Karman Award for foodgrain production
Himachal Pradesh has been given Krishi Karman Award for its landmark achievement for the highest foodgrain production. The Krishi Karman Award for year 2015-16 presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal IT minister Ram Lal Markanda at a function organised at New Delhi on Saturday. The award carried a trophy, citation and cash prize. Besides, two progressive farmers of the state, including a woman farmer also received the prizes. (PTI)
Mining crisis: Goa BJP MLAs & partymen seek PM's interventionAhead of Union minister Nitin Gadkari's visit to Goa next week, the BJP convened a meeting of its state legislators and office-bearers to discuss the way out of the mining crisis. During the meeting, the party leaders sought the central government's intervention so that the mining industry resumes its operations once again. (PTI)
BJP MLA 'manhandles' toll plaza staff, video goes viral
A video surfaced purportedly showing a BJP MLA manhandling a toll plaza worker in Rajasthan's Banswara district. In the video that went viral on social media, the accused MLA of the ruling party, Jeetmal Khant, is seen dragging and slapping a toll plaza in Badhalia. However, no police case has been registered in the matter, police said. (PTI)
Maharashtra farmers `reclaim' land acquired by Nirav Modi's firm
Farmers in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra today claimed that fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi, prime accused in the alleged Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank fraud, had acquired their lands at less than prevailing rates.
A group of over 200 farmers, who arrived in bullock carts at the tract of land at Khandala in Karjat tehsil, ploughed a part of it using a tractor as a symbolic reclaiming of possession.
Sebi fines NDTV, others for disclosure lapses
Capital markets watchdog Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on media firm NDTV and of Rs 3 lakh each on four individuals, including promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, for certain disclosure lapses.
The order follows a probe by Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) into alleged delay in disclosure about Rs 450 crore income tax demand -- subsequently challenged by NDTV, which has been in cross hairs of various agencies -- and about sale of some shares by a top company executive over four years ago.
In its 23-page order dated March 16, Sebi imposed penalty of Rs 10 lakh on NDTV and Rs 3 lakh each on Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy, Vikramaditya Chandra (group CEO at that time) and Anoop Singh Juneja (compliance officer).
Railways could run 100-plus trains by cutting layover time: Piyush Goyal
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said that an analysis done by his department has found that 100-plus new trains could be run on shorter routes by cutting layover time.
Layover time is defined as the idle time of a train at the originating or terminating station before commencement of journey.
"The analysis has found that 100-plus new trains could be started just by using trains lying idle on shorter routes," Goyal said at 58th National Cost Convention.
The minister gave the example of high-speed Gatimaan Express plying between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra. The train has been extended up to Gwalior and will, thereafter, be extended to Jhansi, cutting the layover time, he said.
Precautions must while sharing Aadhaar number online: UIDAI
The UIDAI today asked people to take "due precautions" while sharing their personal information such as Aadhaar on the internet for availing any service.
Playing down reports of Aadhaar pdf being allegedly available through Google search query of Mera Aadhaar, Meri Pehchan, UIDAI claimed that the issue had "nothing to do with the security of Aadhaar and its database".
"People share their personal information, including Aadhaar on internet, to some or other service provider or vendor to get the services and when they put their details on internet they should take due precautions as required in any digital activities," Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in a statement.
Verdict against Lalu, Mishra in a fodder scam case deferred till Mar 19
A special CBI court has deferred till March 19 the judgement against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Jagannath Mishra in the fourth fodder scam case pertaining to alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury over two decades ago, a lawyer said today.
This is the second time that the verdict in the case has been postponed, RJD chief Prasad's counsel Prabhat Kumar said
The court of special judge Shiv Pal Singh had yesterday fixed today as the date for the pronouncement of the order, he said.
Confusion being spread about support price to farmers: PM
In an apparent attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said confusion is being spread about the budget decision to fix MSP for crops, at least 1.5 times the production cost, and assured farmers that all major costs incurred will be included while declaring the support price.
The Centre is already working with state governments to ensure that farmers get the benefit of the declared Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said.
Addressing a three-day Krishi Unnati Mela 2018 here, Modi also appealed to farmers not to burn crop residues so as to curb pollution.
Besides, he asked farmers to grow more oilseeds to reduce dependence on import of cooking oil as also to cut urea consumption by at least half by 2022.
Sonia targets Modi, accuses him of making hollow promises
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi today launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his pre-poll promises of combating corruption and ensuring inclusive development were "only dramebazi' and a trick to grab power.
Gandhi, in her address at the 84th Congress Plenary Session, gave a clarion call to the partymen to be ready for any kind of sacrifice to strengthen the party and to make the county free from discrimination, vendetta politics and arrogance.
She called upon them to forcefully fight against the challenges posed by the present dispensation and asked them to mount a struggle to free the country from the fear of power.
"The slogans of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas' and 'na khaoonga, na khaane doonga' are only and only dramebazi (drama) and a trick to grab power," she said, referring to Modi's promises of inclusive development and corruption-free governance.
Karnataka polls will be 'secularism vs communalism' contest: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said the state Assembly elections will see a "secularism versus communalism" contest and the Congress will emerge victorious.
He also said the poll results will work as a "stepping stone" for the 2019 general elections.
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats: Foreign Ministry
Russia announced today it will expel 23 British diplomats and halt the activities of the British Council in response to London's "provocative" measures over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.
"Twenty three diplomatic staff at the British embassy in Moscow are declared persona non grata and to be expelled within a week," the foreign ministry said in a statement after summoning the British ambassador Laurie Bristow.
It said the move was a response to Britain's "provocative actions" and "baseless accusations over the incident in Salisbury on March 4," referring to the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal with a nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, which Britain has blamed on Russia.
Russia also said it was halting the activities of the British Council, Britain's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, across the country.
"Due to the unregulated status of the British Council in Russia, its activity is halted," the foreign ministry said. And the ministry had also warned Britain that "if further unfriendly actions are taken towards Russia, the Russian side retains the right to take other answering measures."
JUST IN | Lalu Yadav has been brought to RIMS Hospital in Ranchi after he complained of health issues.
AAP leader H S Phoolka favours autonomy for AAP Punjab unit, not a split
Senior AAP leader H S Phoolka today asked party legislators in Punjab to seek "autonomy" for the state unit rather than forming a separate party "in the best interest" of the state, a day after majority of AAP MLAs contemplated a split.
Giving his views for the first time after party chief Arvind Kejriwal's apology to a former minister which pushed the state unit into a crisis, the former leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly and MLA from Dakha also suggested that the state unit should function like a regional party with total independence on state matters.
"In best interest of Pb, my suggestion to Pb AAP MLAs- demand autonomy, not a separate party. AAP Punjab should function as a Regional party with an alliance with national AAP.In Punjab matters, total independence and on national issues, go by National leadership (sic)," Phoolka, a noted Supreme Court lawyer, tweeted.
Kejriwal's apology to Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia for accusing him of drugs trade pushed the party's Punjab unit into a crisis as the state leadership yesterday had contemplated breaking away and forming a separate unit, saying the "meek surrender" was painful and very unfortunate.
Bank guarantees of Rs 155.5 crore issued to NSIC against 100% margin: UBI
United Bank of India (UBI) today said it has issued bank guarantees of Rs 155.5 crore to National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) against 100 percent margin.
The ED has registered a money laundering case in connection with an alleged fraud of over Rs 173 crore in at UBI in 2016, involving the NSIC in West Bengal. "We would like to clarify that the Bank had issued Bank Guarantees (BG) amounting to Rs 155.50 crore to NSIC against 100 per cent margin," UBI said in a filing to BSE.
NSIC sought confirmation for further BGs amounting to Rs 18 crore which, as per the bank, are non-existent in its records, UBI said. It added that the bank guarantees amounting to Rs 155.5 crore were periodically and prematurely invoked by NSIC and the amount was "duly credited to their account".
The matter is under investigation by CID, West Bengal since July 2016, it added.
JUST IN | Congress hints at possible alliance for 2019.
Centre working with states to ensure farmers get declared MSP: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said MSP for crops will be at least 1.5 times the production cost so as to boost farmers' incomes and the Centre is working with states to ensure that they get the benefit of the support prices.
Modi also said that many people are spreading rumours regarding the minimum support price (MSP) and creating a gloomy atmosphere. He said all input costs would be included while fixing MSPs of various crops and this decision would help double farm income by 2022.
Addressing the Krishi Unnati Mela 2018 at Pusa agri complex here, he asked farmers to grow more oilseeds to reduce the country's dependence on imports of cooking oil. Besides, he appealed to them to reduce the consumption of urea by at least half by 2022. Modi also urged farmers not to burn crop residue as it leads to air pollution and affects soil fertility.