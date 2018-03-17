News highlights of the day: Verdict against Lalu, Mishra in a fodder scam case deferred till Mar 19

Railways could run 100-plus trains by cutting layover time: Piyush Goyal



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said that an analysis done by his department has found that 100-plus new trains could be run on shorter routes by cutting layover time.

Layover time is defined as the idle time of a train at the originating or terminating station before commencement of journey.

"The analysis has found that 100-plus new trains could be started just by using trains lying idle on shorter routes," Goyal said at 58th National Cost Convention.

The minister gave the example of high-speed Gatimaan Express plying between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra. The train has been extended up to Gwalior and will, thereafter, be extended to Jhansi, cutting the layover time, he said.