Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:07 PM IST

Mumbai Police sends DNA samples of missing businessman Harshad Thakkar's kin for tests

Harshad Thakkar was last seen in his ffice on October 2.

Moneycontrol News
DNA samples from the family members of Harshad Thakkar, the MD and Chairman of Ashapura Intimates Fashion Limited who has been missing for over two weeks, have been sent for forensic analysis for comparison with an unidentified body found at Marine Drive, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror.

Thakkar was last seen in his office on October 2. He left his mobile phone, wallet, and passport behind him.

The owner of the undergarments manufacturing company reportedly left a note in which he apologised for letting the company's stakeholders down.

As per his business associates, the company’s total market capitalisation had come down by over Rs 1,000 crore.

"I don't want anything from anyone. I don’t have any requirements and I don’t know what will happen to me. I am asking for your forgiveness. I can’t live with burden of the fact that I am responsible for the losses suffered by so many people (sic)," read the letter written in Gujarati.

The family lodged his missing complaint on October 8. A day before it, on October 7, the Marine Drive police found a body which had washed ashore. The body could not be identified, as it was partially decomposed and had no identification proof. The police registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and the body was sent for the postmortem.

After the missing report of Thakkar was filed, the cops connected the two case. They called family member of Harshad Thakkar to the Marine Drive police station to identify the body. As the partially decomposed body could not be identified by the family, DNA samples have now been then taken from the family members and sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing, says the report.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:04 pm

