Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Bullish on India | This is India’s time under the sun: Piyush GoyalThis is India’s time in the sun to grow, invest and expand, Minister Piyush Goyal said, speaking on the sidelines of Moneycontrol’s Indian Family Businesses Awards. Read more.

Chandrayaan 3 completes final deboosting; all eyes on August 23 landingIndia's lunar aspirations took a significant leap today as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a flawless second and final de-boosting operation for the Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission. The lander, Vikram, has now positioned itself in a meticulously planned lunar orbit, with its closest point to the Moon at 25 km and the farthest at 134 km. This critical achievement paves the way for an eagerly anticipated soft landing attempt on the Moon's uncharted south pole region scheduled for August 23, 2023. Here are all the updates.

Indian Family Business Awards 2022: Roshni Nadar Malhotra dons more hats than oneRoshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, won 'Emerging Women Business Leader' award in the second edition of Moneycontrol’s Indian Family Business Awards (IFBA), 2022. Union minister Piyush Goyal presented her the award at New Delhi, on August 19. Read more.

India imposes 40% export duty on onions until December 31The government has imposed a 40 percent export duty on onions until the end of 2023. The move is the latest by the Centre to contain prices of key vegetables amid a massive rise due to supply-side issues. Here is a report.

IFBA 2022 | Those who have the opportunity to inherit family business are very lucky: Sudarshan Venu of TVS MotorIn a panel discussion on Gen-Next Legacy Builders: Young Guns steering family businesses at the second edition of Moneycontrol's Indian Family Business Awards 2022, Sudarshan Venu, MD of TVS Motor Company, Roshni Nadar, Chairperson of HCL Technologies and Puneet Dalmia, MD of Dalmia Bharat Limited shared interesting points in their journey as they took charge of their family businesses. Read more.

Top US firms from Apple to Intel decry India PC import curbsA broad coalition of America’s largest businesses from Apple Inc. to Intel Corp. protested the abrupt way in which India introduced tech import restrictions this month, saying the surprise move will damage New Delhi’s ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub and harm consumers. Here's the full story.