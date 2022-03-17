MEA highlights plight of Indian students in China, asks Beijing to adopt ‘congenial stance’

File image of MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Source: ANI)

Noting that India has been raising with China the plight of Indian students enrolled in Chinese universities who are unable to go back for physical classes, the External Affairs Ministry on March 17 urged Beijing to adopt a "congenial stance" in the matter as the continuation of these strict restrictions is putting the academic careers of thousands of students in jeopardy.

"We have highlighted the plight of the students and how the continuation of these stringent restrictions was putting the academic careers of thousands of students in jeopardy," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. He also referred to the statements made by the Chinese foreign ministry on February 8 and March 14 on the issue.

He said that a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had stated on February 8 that China is looking into the matter in a coordinated manner and that arrangements for allowing foreign students to return to China are being examined. "But let me clarify that till date, the Chinese side has not given any categorical response about the return of Indian students. We will continue to urge the Chinese side to adopt a congenial stance in the interest of our students and that they facilitate an early return to China so that our students can pursue their studies," Bagchi said.

He said the issue was also taken up with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting in Dushanbe in September last. The two foreign ministers had held talks in the Tajik capital city on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).