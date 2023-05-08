Massive lithium reserves discovered in Rajasthan, potential to meet 80% of India's demand

Officials have allegedly stated that the quantity of lithium found can meet about 80 percent of the country’s demand and requirement.

According to reports by the Rajasthan government officials and the Geological Survey of India (GSI), substantial reserves of lithium have been identified in the Degana municipality of Nagaur district in Rajasthan.

These reserves are said to contain significantly more lithium than the 5.9 million tonnes found in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

Officials have claimed that the quantity of lithium found in Rajashtan can meet about 80 percent of the country’s demand and requirement.

Lithium is the lightest as well as the softest metal across the globe. A nonferrous metal, it converts chemical energy into electrical energy and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

As of now, India depends on imports for many minerals like lithium, such as nickel and cobalt, and has been looking to strengthen its supply of these key minerals, which are otherwise crucial for furthering its plans to expand their electrical vehicle footprint.

At the moment, 47 percent of the world’s lithium production takes place in Australia, 30 percent in Chile and 15 percent in China. But, 58 percent of the mineral’s processing takes place in China, 29 in Chile and 10 percent in Argentina.