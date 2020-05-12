Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief, Anurag Jain DDA vice-chairman

Senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as the CBSE chairman and Anurag Jain, the vice-chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.

Gujarat-cadre IAS officer (1989 batch) Katikithala Srinivas will be Additional Secretary and Establishment Officer, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He is currently working in the same department. Vasudha Mishra, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre officer, will be the Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Mishra is Special Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

As many as 19 officers have been appointed to the post of secretaries, additional secretaries and joint secretaries among others.

Ahuja, who will take over as the chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is at present Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. Ahuja, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, replaces Anita Karwal who was earlier appointed Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

Jain, who will join the DDA as its vice-chief, is currently working in his cadre state Madhya Pradesh.

Shri Shiv Das Meena, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has been appointed as the Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board.

Senior bureaucrats V Vidyavathi and Rajendra Kumar have been appointed as the Director Generals of Archaeological Survey of India and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) respectively, it said.

Vidyavati currently works in her cadre state Karnataka and Kumar is posted in his cadre state Tamil Nadu.

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, will be Secretary, Department of Border Management in the Home Ministry.

Rakesh Sarwal, at present Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, has been posted as the Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog.

Rakesh Ranjan, at present posted in his cadre state Manipur, will be the Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, in place of Sarwal.

S Kishore will be Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce and Devendra Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Arti Ahuja, Special Director at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie will be Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Alok Kumar, at present in his cadre state Tripura, will be Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

Nivedita Shukla Verma has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Defence. Shukla, a 1991 batch IAS officer, is presently serving in her cadre state Uttar Pradesh.

Anil Kumar Nayak, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines will be Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Department of Posts. Aniruddha Kumar, currently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Power, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Subir Mallick, at present Additional Financial Advisor and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence (Finance) will be Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Department of Agricultural Research and Education.

Anuradha Thakur, Joint Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, has been moved to the Cabinet Secretariat in the same post.