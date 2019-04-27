App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi makes unscheduled overnight halt at Sangamner

Gandhi had on Friday taken to Twitter to inform that his flight to Patna was forced to return to Delhi after experiencing "engine trouble", adding that "meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A snag in his aircraft on the morning of April 27 which delayed a packed schedule of poll rallies that ended with a late night one in Sangamner led to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi making an unscheduled overnight stop there at a guest house of party colleague Balasaheb Thorat.

Thorat incidentally is a rival of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who is in the the crosshairs of the party for distancing himself from the Lok Sabha campaign after son Sujay joined the BJP and got the saffron party's Ahmednagar Lok Sabha ticket.

Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajit Tambe told PTI Saturday that Gandhi was scheduled to depart for Nashik after the Sangamner public meeting, but since it was delayed, he decided to stay back.

Gandhi finished his speech at the Sangamner rally on Friday just a minute before the 10pm deadline.

related news

"Rahul ji decided to stay back. It was an unscheduled stop. He had pithla (thickened besan curry) and jowar bhakri (roti) for dinner and thalipeeth for breakfast (on Saturday)," Tambe, a nephew of Thorat, said.

"He took off from Sangamner for Nashik at 10.30 am Saturday along with senior party leader and CWC member Balasaheb Thorat from where he proceeded to Raebareli," Tambe said.

Gandhi Saturday addressed an election meeting in Unchahar in Raebareli from where UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi posted a picture of himself and Thorat on Instagram stating that he had an unscheduled overnight stop which was well worth it.

Tambe said the Congress chief wished Thorat's wife on her birthday.

Incidentally, Vikhe Patil skipped Gandhi's rally in Sangamner, which is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha seat, but shared the dais with Sadashiv Lokhande, the Shiv Sena's candidate from there.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Vikhe Patil said he was "shocked" when Gandhi told him to get son Sujay to contest from Ahmednagar on an NCP ticket.

Gandhi had on Friday taken to Twitter to inform that his flight to Patna was forced to return to Delhi after experiencing "engine trouble", adding that "meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late".
First Published on Apr 27, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs SRH in Jaipur: David Warner, Manish Pandey ...

Brahmastra postponed to avert the box office clash with Salman Khan’ ...

Hook Up Song from SOTY 2: Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt tease fans with ...

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s camaraderie at the airport is too ...

IPL 2019: Ben Stokes delivers an emotional message before leaving for ...

Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna reveals his role in Rajinikanth's Darba ...

It won’t be Dabangg 3 vs Brahmastra this Christmas, but Karan Johar ...

Game of Thrones spoilers: EVERY character that could die in Battle of ...

Shah Rukh Khan feels that his ‘Mini-Me’ Abram is a reflection of h ...

IPL 2019 | No One Expected That We Would Do This Well: Iyer

Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days, Ranbir Kapoor's Bra ...

WATCH | Dube Can Play Ali Role for RCB: Gavaskar

'If Modi Sleeps For Only 4 Hours How Did Pulwama Attack Happen': Owasi ...

IPL 2019 | Russell Slams KKR for 'Bad Decisions', Says Team Atmosphere ...

IPL 2019 | Delhi Await Kotla Surprise & Rampaging Bangalore

IPL 2019 | Desperate KKR Battle In-form MI to Keep Campaign Alive

CoA Look at Bigger Role for Dravid, to Invite Applications for NCA Hea ...

Avengers Endgame and CID Actor Dayanand Shetty are Breaking the Intern ...

Comment: Why Priyanka Gandhi’s decision to not contest against PM Mo ...

"It was humiliating," says IAS officer punished for allegedly searchin ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Consumers face post-election fuel price shock, economy could be hit

Surat-based diamond trader, who bought PM Modi's suit duped of Rs 1 cr ...

Markets this week: UltraTech Cement top performer, Bharti Infratel fel ...

Wall Street opens flat after mixed earnings, GDP data

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

Avengers: Endgame — A look at where the Marvel Cinematic Universe co ...

Sri Lanka: At least 16 killed as police raid suspected bomber hideout ...

Jammu and Kashmir state administration's move to delay Assembly polls ...

'Boomerang' that never came back: How the BJP rose to prominence in Be ...

About 200 US companies seek to move manufacturing base from China to I ...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019: After failing to live up to the early-seas ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Child-appropriate literature: Should young readers be shielded from ce ...

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e now available starting Rs 46,990: All y ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.