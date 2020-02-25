App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt will give bank guarantee for tur procurement: Ajit Pawar

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the government will give a guarantee of Rs 200 crore for the state marketing federation so that it could raise funds for tur procurement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The Maharashtra government will give a bank guarantee of Rs 200 crore for the procurement of tur (red gram) dal from farmers this season, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said here on Tuesday.

Pawar held a meeting of officials of the agriculture and cooperation departments for review of tur production and procurement.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the government will give a guarantee of Rs 200 crore for the state marketing federation so that it could raise funds for tur procurement.

The proposal for this would be submitted to the state cabinet, he added.

There are 317 tur procurement centers in the state, Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

He asked officials to ensure that farmers don't face any problems in selling their produce at procurement centers and there are enough godowns for storage.

The entire tur production should be procured from the farmers who have registered themselves with the government, Pawar said. As many as 3.15 lakh farmers have registered for tur procurement which began from February 1.

The state government is aiming to procure 2.24 lakh tonnes of tur this season.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #Ajit Pawar #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

