Maharashtra govt to ask BMC to ensure equitable water supply: Yogesh Sagar

A report on equitable water distribution across Mumbai has been prepared and the Maharashtra government will ask the city civic body to implement it, Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar said on June 20.

He was responding to a question raised by NCP member Rahul Narvekar through a Calling Attention notice in the state Legislative Council.

"A comprehensive report on equitable water distribution for Mumbai city and its suburban areas is ready. The report will be shared with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) soon and the civic body will be asked to implement it," Sagar said in the House.

To another question, he said people living on forest land in Mumbai for years were not getting adequate drinking water supply, but the government will soon ensure it for them.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 2016 announced setting up a committee to ensure equitable water distribution for the region coming under jurisdiction of the BMC.

The Mumbai civic body loses around 25 to 27 percent water due to leakages, Sagar noted.

"The government is trying hard to minimise such losses so that it can cater to the growing drinking water demand," he said.

Sagar said though the number of city's permanent residents is limited, its floating population (those who keep moving from place to place) puts a lot of pressure on the administration.