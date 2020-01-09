App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lunar Eclipse on January 10, 2020: Know when and where to catch a glimpse in India

The eclipse will begin at 10.37 pm on January 10 and will end around 2.42 am on January 11.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A penumbral lunar eclipse is set to take place on January 10 and skywatchers will be able to witness the phenomenon from all parts of India. This will be the first celestial event of 2020 and the first of the four penumbral lunar eclipses that will occur this year.

Timings in India

The eclipse will begin at 10.37 pm on January 10 and will end around 2.42 am on January 11, Director of MP Birla Planetarium, Debiprosad Duari, said in a statement on January 8.

Duari also mentioned the dates of the other three penumbral lunar eclipses this year - June 5, July 5 and November 30.

Places where you can catch a glimpse

The lunar eclipse will be visible from different countries in Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe.

Difference between a normal and penumbral lunar eclipse

In a normal lunar eclipse, the moon passes through the central part of the earth's shadow called the umbra, and one witnesses considerable darkening of the lunar disc. But in case of the January 10 penumbral lunar eclipse,  only a slight dimming of the lunar surface will be seen, the statement quoted Duari as saying.

"To a naked eye it is sometimes a little difficult to recognise a penumbral lunar eclipse, though it is interesting to see the larger than usual appearance of the moon, and the shifts in shadow during the 4-hour period," the renowned astrophysicist said.

Asked if the event would be clearly visible from Kolkata, Duari said, Skygazers across the state, including Kolkata, will be able to witness the celestial event only if the weather does not play a spoilsport.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #India #Lunar Eclipse 2020

