    At least 9 dead, 11 hospitalised in a gas leak incident at a factory in Ludhiana

    The area has been cordoned off while a fire brigade, ambulances, and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 30, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
    Representational image

    At least nine people have died and 11 hospitalised after a gas leak occurred at a factory in Ludhiana. Several others suffered from respiratory problems and other health issues.

    The incident took place in a factory located in the Giaspura industrial area. The gas leak was first noticed around 7.15 am.

    ANI reported that locals in the Giaspura experienced breathing difficulties and the bodies of the deceased turned blue.

    The cause of the gas leak is still unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the same. According to initial reports from local media, the gas leak emanated from the cooling system in Goyal Milk Plant, a  dairy product factory.

    The area has been cordoned off while a fire brigade, ambulances, and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed.  Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed the nine deaths.

