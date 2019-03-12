App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: How to use electronic voting machine to cast your vote

here's a primer on how exactly Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) work to help you effortlessly cast your vote.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Engineers check Electronic Voting Machines (Image: PTI)
Engineers check Electronic Voting Machines (Image: PTI)
Whatsapp

The EC has announced the full schedule of the Lok Sabha elections and political campaigning has picked pace. As the seven-phased general elections nears, thousands of the country’s youth wait to cast their votes in favour of their preferred candidate. And for those whom this whole process is alien and terrifying, here's a primer on how exactly Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) work to help you effortlessly cast your vote on D-Day.

How does an EVM work?

Electronic Voting Machines operate on the "press a button" mode; there are no papers involved. An EVM typically comprises a ‘Control Unit’ and a ‘Ballot Unit’. These are connected by a 5-metre wire.

Representative Image

related news

EVM decoded: EVM assembly comprising Control Unit, VVPAT and Balloting Unit (L-R)

Each balloting unit accommodates up to 16 candidates. If it exceeds that, additional balloting units can be connected to increase the limit, the cap being 64. The machines run on six-volt batteries to do away with the need for any external source of power.

The polling officer operates the Control Unit, while the electorate cast their votes on the Balloting Unit. The latter is placed inside an enclosed polling area. After the election official presses the ballot button on the control unit, the balloting unit gets activated.

Once this is done, the voter is allowed to enter the voting enclosure. Beside every candidate’s name on the machine, there’s a blue button. The voter needs to press the button adjacent to the name of their favoured candidate and the respective party’s symbol. The machine then records the vote.

After the voter has pressed one button on the unit, it gets locked for further voting. Therefore, one must think hard before casting their vote, because in case of a change of mind, nothing can be done. Any button pressed after the first attempt, will not be counted as a vote.

Notably, the machines were crafted in such a way that casting votes became less cumbersome and time taking alongside ensuring that no miscreant gets away with mass voting.

Also Read: What are VVPAT machines? Are they better than EVMs and ballot papers?

This was guaranteed by allowing EVMs to record only maximum of five votes per minute.

One machine can record a maximum of 3,840 votes. The votes cast get stored in the memory for a period of at least 10 years.

There are two Indian PSUs that make EVM machines — Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of Indian Limited (ECIL).
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 09:36 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Google Doodle Celebrates 30 Years of The World Wide Web

Legendary Rock n Roll Drummer and Wrecking Crew Member Hal Blaine Dies ...

Suniel Shetty Reminds Cricket Fans Why Rishabh Pant Shouldn't Be Compa ...

Karisma Kapoor to Flaunt Mekhela Chador at LMIFW

30 Years of the World Wide Web: Top 10 Interesting WWW Facts

India vs Australia | Kotla Memories: The Last Five Encounters at The V ...

Bengal Congress Asks CPI(M) to Keep Candidate List on Hold Till Bottle ...

Explained: The World Wide Web Has Turned 30 and Not the Internet

These Qualcomm Mobile Chipsets Can Support Cameras With up to 192-Mega ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Social media do's and don'ts for candidates, parties

Government notifies phased import duty hike on electric PV parts, lith ...

India and US say Pakistan must take 'concerted action' to dismantle te ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Nifty starts above 11200, Sensex past 37250, mid ...

Chandan Taparia on March 12: Buy Reliance Industries, Muthoot Finance, ...

Buy Aurobindo Pharma, M&M, Engineers India and Torrent Power, says Mit ...

Sudarshan Sukhani on March 12: Buy HUL, Dabur, DCB Bank, Auro Pharma & ...

Congress' indecision may make BJP's return 'possible' as national secu ...

With Badla, Bollywood filmmakers seem to have come a long way from bla ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: US says Boeing 737 MAX safe to fly while Chi ...

Crisis-hit Jet Airways defaults on foreign loan repayment; Etihad Airw ...

Realme 3 to go up on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: All you n ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...

Shreya Ghoshal’s year will end on a high note, predicts Ganesha

Is Parineeti Chopra set to be cast in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Most likel ...

Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi visit: Khans know ...

Ananya Birla 'hits' back at a troll in style but a copy check would ha ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.