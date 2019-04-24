Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Never thought about what I'll do after retirement, PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar

Live now
Apr 24, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Actor Sunny Deol joins BJP
Modi casts vote in Guj, says "voter ID" more powerful than IED
Here are some interesting facts about phase 3 of LS polls
Sheila Dikshit to take on BJP's Manoj Tiwari
Congress announces 6/7 candiates in Delhi, fields Sheila Dikshit from North East Delhi
Modi suffering from fear of losing elections: Mamata
Scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's nomination paper postponed to April 22
No sympathy wave for BJP after Parrikar's death: Cong leader
Sweeping electoral reforms needed to end malpractices: Hazare
Govt employees in Goa warned against engaging in poll campaign
'Mahagathbandhan' seeks Modi's ouster for his stand on corruption: Jharkhand CM
Voter turnout in 2nd phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
Mayawati accuses UP CM of violating EC ban on canvassing
Some interesting nuggets about the second phase of Lok Sabha polls
Congress’ Manpreet Badal attacks PM, calls Modi govt ‘a monarchy’
President Ram Nath Kovind accepts EC recommendation to rescind election to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency
LS polls in Vellore likely to be cancelled: Sources
EC bans Azam Khan and Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
EC bans Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati from campaigning for 72 hours and 48 hours respectively
69.43% voting in phase 1: EC
West Bengal denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's chopper landing in West Bengal
Aam Aadmi Party announces alliance with Dushyant Chautala's JJP in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi ran govt for his 15 friends
BJP MP moves SC against Rahul's remarks on Rafale
Polling continues at some booths in Andhra Pradesh after 10 pm
India election sees 45.6 million tweets: Twitter
EC bans political publicity through NAMO TV, directs removal of all political advertisements
Pak PM Imran Khan has no right to interfere in Indian elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India's Independence, Constitution under threat: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
BJD slams BJP over poll code violation in Odisha, writes to EC
EVMs replaced in Bijnor after discrepancies noticed during mock polling
Voters don’t need to know where political parties get their funds from: Centre
Curbs on mobile internet in north Kashmir
Initial voter turnout encouraging: BJP
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi
It's a Congress wave in Nagpur: Nana Patole to Moneycontrol
Grand alliance no threat for BJP in Ghaziabad: VK Singh
Uttarakhand legislator violates Model Code of Conduct
BSF fires in the air after crowd turns violent in Kairana
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi files nomination in Rae Bareli
PM addresses rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
30% EVMs not functioning till 10 am: Andhra CM Naidu
TDP, YSRCP activists clash at polling booths in Kadapa
Voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am
Telangana CM KCR’s daughter stands in queue for 40 mins after EVM glitch
Angry voters damage defunct EVM in Andhra Pradesh
Reports of EVM malfunction
Poll timings in the Northeast
Flowers, dhol welcome voters at a polling booth in Baraut, UP
In Phase 1, 26 candidates in the fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy casts vote
In a first, Election Commission to use drones for surveillance
PM Modi urges voters to turn out in record numbers
First phase of polling begins
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi today
PM Modi calls Congress' 'Ab Hoga Nyay' an admission to 60 years of injustice
Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi
Former Kerala Finance Minister K M Mani dead
After SC order, 20,600 polling stations to have EVM-VVPAT match
BJP reiterates stand on the Ram Mandir
PM Modi, senior leaders release BJP's Lok Sabha polls manifesto
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to hold 3 rallies in western UP today
SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Deoband today
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases TDP's poll manifesto
Shatrughan Sinha bids adieu to BJP, confirms joining Congress
Congress manifesto has come from countrymen, says Rahul Gandhi
Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah
Nation First, party next, self last: LK Advani's blog
Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad today
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath over 'Modi sena' remark
BSP chief Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Rahul Gandhi to meet PC Chacko, Sheila Dikshit
Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Andhra Pradesh
Tej Pratap Yadav floats 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', urges mother to contest from Saran
Removed 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress: Facebook
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Kerala as 2nd LS Seat
Congress-JD(S) to launch joint campaign with mega rally today
Jaitley criticises JD(S), Congress for organising protest against I-T searches
US lawmaker urges USTR to delay GSP decision till Indian elections
Idea for minimum income guarantee came from Modi's '15 lakh promise' ahead of 2014 polls: Rahul Gandhi
#PollTrivia
With 185 eligible candidates in the fray, EC to use ballot papers in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana
Thackeray, Badal to attend Amit Shah's road-show
Bihar mahagathbandhan releases seat-sharing agreement
'TMC is the Trojan horse of BJP in the opposition camp'
PM Modi pitches for development and infrastructure push in J&K
Prime Miniser Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Jammu
BJP-led alliance will sweep Assam: Amit Shah
PM Modi to address 3 rallies today
Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today
Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TDP in Andhra Pradesh
Nishad Party, JP(S) join Mahagathbandhan in UP
BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi asked by party not to contest polls
Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22
BJP releases 2nd list of candidates for LS polls
JD(U) releases second list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh
Shiv Sena denies Lok Sabha ticket to MP who had slapped Air India official in 2017
Congress' fresh salvo at the BJP ahead of elections
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP
BJP announces names of 184 candidates from 20 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seat while BJP President Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Congress and NC seal an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress releases 6th list of candidates
YSRCP releases list of candidates
YSRCP's first list announced
Sharad Pawar's grand nephew, Bhujbal's nephew in NCP's second list
NCP announces first candidates list, fields Supriya Sule from Baramati
BJP's first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka to be finalised on March 16
Manmohan Singh not contesting from Amritsar: Amrinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi promises to reform GST, if elected
TMC to contest some seats in Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar and 10 Assembly seats in Odisha
Patidar leader Hardik Patel joins Congress
Congress leader's son Sujay Vikhe Patil set to join BJP
AAP launches poll campaign with Delhi's full statehood as central theme
Congress Working Committee to meet in Ahmedabad today
CEC to discuss modalities for J&K Assembly elections today
EC tweaks schedule for Tamil Nadu bypolls
If Muslims can work, why can’t they vote: Asaduddin Owaisi
Mahagathbandhan will not have a stable nucleus: Arun Jaitley
EC clarifies on clashing of Ramzan, polling dates
Sharad Pawar not to contest Lok Sabha polls
PM Modi aiming to retain power, Opposition hopes to put up united fight
Model Code of Conduct imposed
Quick glance: Polling phases
‘Largest election exercise’
WATCH LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with actor Akshay Kumar:
When asked if he sends money to his mother, the prime minister told Akshay Kumar: “My mother sends me money even today. She does not expect anything from me in return. As a chief minister and even as a prime minister, I have never charged the government for my personal expenses.”
I enjoy memes about me. In fact, I enjoy the creativity around it. Social media gives me a good perspective about the mindset of the common man. I do follow my twitter feed: PM Modi tells actor Akshay Kumar
Many have told me to sleep more. Even [former US president] Barack Obama said the same. But my body cycle has become such that I don't need to sleep for more than three-four hours: PM Modi
I have never thought about what I will do after retirement. I have always worked and taken responsibility for something or the other. So, I am sure that I will take up some mission for myself: PM Modi to Akshay Kumar
Most prime ministers do not have the experience that I have had. I became the prime minister after becoming the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat. That experience strengthened my resolve when I became the prime minister: PM Modi
PM Modi to Akshay Kumar: It may affect me during polls but I can admit that Mamata Banerjee still gifts me kurtas. When she found out that Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted me Bengali sweets, she also started sending me those sweets.
Difficult for me to practice my humour as it can be misconstrued very easily. I do share my humour with my friends but I have to be careful on social media and especially from people who are more interested in TRPs: PM Modi
You cannot impress people by lying for a long time. I have created a discipline for myself. If I have dedicated my time for something or someone, I don't get distracted: PM Modi
PM Modi to Akshay Kumar: I have never found a reason to be angry with people whom I have had to work with. Yes, I have been strict but that is different from being angry. This image that has been created of me being excessively strict is wrong.
PM Modi in an interview to actor Akshay Kumar: During the 1962 war, I used to see soldiers board the train at Mehsana station and I used to be inspired by them and their sacrifices.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apolitical interview with actor Akshay Kumar is now being streamed.
Opinion | Digvijaya Singh vs Pragya Thakur: Two narratives for the fight in Bhopal
Digvijaya Singh is confident that he will be able to address the problems of development in Bhopal.
Repolling is being conducted in five polling stations of Assam's Karimganj and Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituencies today. Polling was held there in the second phase on April 18. The repolling was ordered as the printed data of the VVPAT slip was not clear.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three public meetings today:
11.00 am: Gumla, Jharkhand
2.00 pm: Bolpur, West Bengal
3.50 pm: Ranaghat, West Bengal
Good morning! A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates from the election campaign.
"A fake case was registered against me in which court has delivered its judgement. The gist of the judgement is it was a politically motivated case & there is no evidence in this case. I don't want to comment much on Rahul Gandhi's legal knowledge," says Amit Shah.
Is poll code separate for PM & CM? asks Chandrababu Naidu questioning EC
The PM is a registered voter in Gujarat, where all the 26 Lok Sabha seats went to the polls in a single phase April 23.
Update: CEO Gujarat says no MCC violation during roadshow by PM Modi in Gujarat, News18 has reported. A report was sought by EC after Congress filed a complaint.
Lok Sabha Polls 2018: Lady doctor confident of defeating Mehbooba Mufti at her home turf
She is among the 18 candidates who are contesting elections from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in three rounds, starting Tuesday