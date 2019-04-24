App
Apr 24, 2019 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Never thought about what I'll do after retirement, PM Modi tells Akshay Kumar

Live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Phase 4 of polling will be held on April 29.

highlights

  • Apr 24, 09:08 AM (IST)

    WATCH LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with actor Akshay Kumar:

  • Apr 24, 09:58 AM (IST)

    When asked if he sends money to his mother, the prime minister told Akshay Kumar: “My mother sends me money even today. She does not expect anything from me in return. As a chief minister and even as a prime minister, I have never charged the government for my personal expenses.”

  • Apr 24, 09:53 AM (IST)

    I enjoy memes about me. In fact, I enjoy the creativity around it. Social media gives me a good perspective about the mindset of the common man. I do follow my twitter feed: PM Modi tells actor Akshay Kumar

  • Apr 24, 09:47 AM (IST)

    Many have told me to sleep more. Even [former US president] Barack Obama said the same. But my body cycle has become such that I don't need to sleep for more than three-four hours: PM Modi

  • Apr 24, 09:39 AM (IST)

    I have never thought about what I will do after retirement. I have always worked and taken responsibility for something or the other. So, I am sure that I will take up some mission for myself: PM Modi to Akshay Kumar

  • Apr 24, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Most prime ministers do not have the experience that I have had. I became the prime minister after becoming the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat. That experience strengthened my resolve when I became the prime minister: PM Modi

  • Apr 24, 09:30 AM (IST)

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar: It may affect me during polls but I can admit that Mamata Banerjee still gifts me kurtas. When she found out that Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted me Bengali sweets, she also started sending me those sweets.

  • Apr 24, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Difficult for me to practice my humour as it can be misconstrued very easily. I do share my humour with my friends but I have to be careful on social media and especially from people who are more interested in TRPs: PM Modi

  • Apr 24, 09:26 AM (IST)

    You cannot impress people by lying for a long time. I have created a discipline for myself. If I have dedicated my time for something or someone, I don't get distracted: PM Modi

  • Apr 24, 09:19 AM (IST)

    PM Modi to Akshay Kumar: I have never found a reason to be angry with people whom I have had to work with. Yes, I have been strict but that is different from being angry. This image that has been created of me being excessively strict is wrong.

  • Apr 24, 09:15 AM (IST)

    PM Modi in an interview to actor Akshay Kumar: During the 1962 war, I used to see soldiers board the train at Mehsana station and I used to be inspired by them and their sacrifices.

  • Apr 24, 09:10 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apolitical interview with actor Akshay Kumar is now being streamed.

  • Apr 24, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Repolling is being conducted in five polling stations of Assam's Karimganj and Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituencies today. Polling was held there in the second phase on April 18. The repolling was ordered as the printed data of the VVPAT slip was not clear.

  • Apr 24, 08:25 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three public meetings today:
    11.00 am: Gumla, Jharkhand
    2.00 pm: Bolpur, West Bengal
    3.50 pm: Ranaghat, West Bengal

  • Apr 24, 08:24 AM (IST)

    Good morning! A majority of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies have voted in this election. Now, all eyes are on the seats that head for polling in Phase 4 on Monday - April 29.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates from the election campaign.

    "A fake case was registered against me in which court has delivered its judgement. The gist of the judgement is it was a politically motivated case & there is no evidence in this case. I don't want to comment much on Rahul Gandhi's legal knowledge," says Amit Shah. 

    Update: CEO Gujarat says no MCC violation during roadshow by PM Modi in Gujarat, News18 has reported. A report was sought by EC after Congress filed a complaint. 

