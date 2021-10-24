MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kerala CM asks Tamil Nadu to draw maximum water from Mullaperiyar dam as rains may intensify

Vijayan, in a letter written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, stated that at 4 PM, the inflow to Mullaperiyar dam was 2109 c/s and the discharge level was at 1750 c/s.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

File image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday requested his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin to ensure that maximum quantity of water is drawn from Mullaperiyar dam as the reservoir level may reach 142 ft once the torrential rains intensify. Vijayan, in a letter written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, stated that at 4 PM, the inflow to Mullaperiyar dam was 2109 c/s and the discharge level was at 1750 c/s.

"At present there is a net inflow of around 2,109 cusecs accumulating in the reservoir even after the diversion from Tamil Nadu side. With the current inflow it is feared that the reservoir level may reach 142 ft once the torrential rain intensifies. Hence, there would arise an urgent need for the gradual release of water from Mullaperiyar dam through the tunnel to Tamil Nadu," Vijayan said in his letter. Vijayan sought Stalin's timely intervention in the matter and requested him to give immediate directions to the authorities concerned to ensure that maximum quantity of water is drawn from Mullaperiyar Dam through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam and to gradually release the water downstream.

ALSO READ: Kerala to get 50,000 tonnes of rice for flood-affected people from Centre

He also requested to intimate the Kerala government about the opening of the shutters at least 24 hours in advance in order to take precautionary measures for ensuring the safety of the people living downstream of the dam. In the letter, Vijayan also pointed out that when the water level reached 133.45 ft on October 18, the Kerala state Chief Secretary and other officials held meetings to ensure safety and security of the people.

Meanwhile, the NDRF has conducted awareness classes among the people living downstream Mullaperiyar dam and along the banks of Periyar river. As per the latest report in the afternoon, the water level at Mullaperiyar was at 136.85 ft.

Close

Related stories

Kerala was ravaged by heavy rains it received during October 15 and 16 resulting in widespread damage to property and life in south central districts.
PTI
Tags: #M K Stalin #Mullaperiyar dam #Pinarayi Vijayan
first published: Oct 24, 2021 08:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.