you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

JUTA to raise funds to help students affected by cyclone Amphan

After coming to know the losses suffered by the students and their families, the association members have decided to provide urgent financial assistance to them, JUTA general secretary Parthapratim Roy said.

PTI

The Jadavpur University  Teachers' Association (JUTA) is raising funds to help students of the institute, who were severely affected by

cyclone Amphan in the districts.

Most of the affected students live in South 24 Parganas district, which bore the brunt of the storm the most, apart from some coastal parts of North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts, he said, adding that their houses suffered extensive damage and their study materials destroyed in the calamity.

Most of the affected students live in South 24 Parganas district, which bore the brunt of the storm the most, apart from some coastal parts of North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts, he said, adding that their houses suffered extensive damage and their study materials destroyed in the calamity.

Roy said the association has already received names of several students badly affected by the cyclone and requested everyone in the faculty to contribute.

related news

"In such an unprecedented crisis, we must stand by our students and do all we can to help them overcome this emergency situation," Roy said, adding they would be sending the assistance to the affected individuals without waiting for the corpus to build up, keeping in mind the exigencies of the situation.

"We are preparing a list of affected students by taking inputs from teachers, student bodies, and other stakeholders of the University. We are also writing to the JU authorities to waive the tuition and hostel fees for all

affected students," Roy said.

"We welcome the move. Many of our friends are really in a bad situation, especially in areas like Kakdwip, Gosaba, Kultali, Hingalganj and some other areas. They are now sheltered in relief camps," a spokesperson of Arts Faculty Students Union said.

First Published on May 26, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Cyclone Amphan #Jadavpur University #west bengal

