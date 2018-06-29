Justice Srikrishna-led committee on data protection to submit report on July 15

The Justice BN Srikrishna-led committee on data protection created by the Centre will submit its report on July 15. The announcement was made by former Supreme Court judge Srikrishna on June 29.

The committee was formed in July 2017 by the government to deliberate on a data protection framework for the country. Secretary, Department of Telecom (DoT) Aruna Sundararajan, CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Ajay Bhushan, National Cyber Security Coordinator Gulshan Rai, and Research Director at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy Arghya Sengupta are the other members of the committee, according to an Economic Times report.

Srikrishna is also heading an independent enquiry against ICICI Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar for alleged conflict of interest in the Videocon Loan case. The enquiry was instituted on May 29.

Speaking about completion of the ICICI Bank probe, Srikrishna said the panel has met just once so far and it is inadequate to submit a report.