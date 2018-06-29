App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Justice Srikrishna-led committee on data protection to submit report on July 15

The committee was formed in July 2017 by the government to deliberate on a data protection framework for the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Justice BN Srikrishna-led committee on data protection created by the Centre will submit its report on July 15. The announcement was made by former Supreme Court judge Srikrishna on June 29.

The committee was formed in July 2017 by the government to deliberate on a data protection framework for the country. Secretary, Department of Telecom (DoT) Aruna Sundararajan, CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Ajay Bhushan, National Cyber Security Coordinator Gulshan Rai, and Research Director at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy Arghya Sengupta are the other members of the committee, according to an Economic Times report.

Srikrishna is also heading an independent enquiry against ICICI Bank Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chanda Kochhar for alleged conflict of interest in the Videocon Loan case. The enquiry was instituted on May 29.

Speaking about completion of the ICICI Bank probe, Srikrishna said the panel has met just once so far and it is inadequate to submit a report.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:47 pm

tags #BN Srikrishna #India #policy

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.