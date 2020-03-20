App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Justice has prevailed': PM Modi on Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging

The four convicts were hanged on March 20 in Tihar Jail seven years after committing the crime after the Supreme Court dismissed their final petitions seeking clemency.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20 commented on the hanging of the four Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convicts and said: “justice has prevailed”.

Hours after the pre-dawn execution of the death row convicts who had brutalised and murdered a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a moving bus in Delhi, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity.”

The four convicts were hanged in Tihar Jail seven years after committing the crime after the Supreme Court dismissed their final petitions seeking clemency. A slew of petitions was filed by the convicts over the past few months, to delay their execution at the last moment.

related news

The four criminals -- Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, Akshay Thakur, 31, and Mukesh Singh, 32, reportedly spent their last hours wailing in separate cells.

Of the two other persons indicted in the macabre crime -- one was a minor, who was tried as a juvenile and released after serving his time at a correctional facility, while the other -- Ram Singh --was found hanging in prison.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Nirbhaya Case

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.