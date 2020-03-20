'Justice has prevailed': PM Modi on Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 20 commented on the hanging of the four Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convicts and said: “justice has prevailed”.



Justice has prevailed.

It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity. Close March 20, 2020

Hours after the pre-dawn execution of the death row convicts who had brutalised and murdered a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a moving bus in Delhi, the Prime Minister tweeted: “Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity.”

The four convicts were hanged in Tihar Jail seven years after committing the crime after the Supreme Court dismissed their final petitions seeking clemency. A slew of petitions was filed by the convicts over the past few months, to delay their execution at the last moment.

The four criminals -- Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, Akshay Thakur, 31, and Mukesh Singh, 32, reportedly spent their last hours wailing in separate cells.

Of the two other persons indicted in the macabre crime -- one was a minor, who was tried as a juvenile and released after serving his time at a correctional facility, while the other -- Ram Singh --was found hanging in prison.