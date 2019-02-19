App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K Governor lauds security forces for eliminating JeM terrorists in encounter

The Governor particularly appreciated Brigadier Singh who had voluntarily returned from leave to lead this operation, the spokesman said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lauding security forces for neutralizing three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) including the mastermind behind the recent terror attack on the CRPF convoy, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on February 19 said it was a matter of pride for the nation that senior officers are leading from the front in the anti-terror operations.

On February 18, the three JeM terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed in a 16-hour encounter in Pinglan village of Pulwama district, about 12 km from the site of the February 14 attack on the CRPF convoy which left 40 jawans dead.

Two of the slain terrorists were identified as Kamran and Abdul Rasheed alias Ghazi, the so-called divisional commanders of JeM for Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir. The third one was Hilal, a resident of Pinglan in Pulwama.

Four Army personnel, including a major, were also killed, while Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir) Amit Kumar, a Brigadier, a Lt. Colonel, a Major and four other ranks of the Army unit which carried out the operation suffered injuries..

The Governor expressed grief on the martyrdom of the army and police personnel in the operation and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed sympathy and solidarity with family members of the martyrs, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

He said the Governor spoke to Brigadier Harbir Singh, Commander 12 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, and Amit Kumar, and their family members and inquired about their well being.

"He has wished a speedy recovery to them and other security personnel injured during the operation," the spokesman said.

The Governor observed that it is a matter of pride for the nation that senior officers from the army and security forces are leading from the front in anti-terror operations, the spokesman said.

The Governor particularly appreciated Brigadier Singh who had voluntarily returned from leave to lead this operation, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the Governor had deputed his advisor Vijay Kumar to visit Srinagar and ensure the best possible medical attention is provided to injured army and other personnel in the incident, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said the Governor is also personally monitoring the situation of the students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in various universities and colleges across the country.

Governor stated that the Liaison Officers appointed at major locations were found to be very useful and they have taken care of the safety and security of students from the state, he said.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 03:44 pm

