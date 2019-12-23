App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jharkhand
INC+ : 42
BJP : 29

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Election Result: BJP leading in 22 seats, JMM and Congress in 28, show early trends

Counting for the five-phase Assembly elections in Jharkhand is underway.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
In the early trends of the Jharkhand Assembly election results, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 22 seats, while opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading in 19 seats, followed by the Congress in nine seats.

After two hours of counting of votes that began at 8 am, BJP is leading in 22 of the 62 constituencies in the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the JMM in 19, Congress in nine, the RJD in five and the BSP and AJSU Party in two each.

Close

For all the updates on Jharkhand Assembly Election results, follow our live blog

Among the seats that the BJP is leading are Baghmara, Barhi, Bishunpur, Dumka, Chandankiyari, Jamshedpur (West), Pakur, Panki, Potka, Simdega, Torpa, Hazaribagh.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading in Jamshedpur (East) seat over independent candidate Saryu Roy by 342 votes.

The JMM is leading in Shikaripara, Gumla, Sisai, Chaibasa, Borio, Chakradharpur and Ichagarh seats.

JMM working president Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait over BJP's Simon Malto by 664 votes and is trailing in Dumka seat by 6,329 votes.

The seats where the Congress is leading are Bermo, Jagannathpur and Bokaro while the RJD is leading in Chatra, Chattarpur and Godda constituencies.

The BSP is leading in Bishrampur and Hussainabad seats while the AJSU Party is leading in Gomia constituency.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 10:38 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

