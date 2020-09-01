JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Students starts arriving at exam centres

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to postpone JEE Main examination for students residing in flood-affected areas in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. However, it said that students residing in flood-hit areas can approach the National Testing Agency (NTA), if they were unable to reach the exam centre or reached late. The court asked NTA to check the veracity of the claims and decide their representation within 15 days.

JEE and NEET aspirants will be allowed to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai. The Admit Card of candidates will be considered as the authority to enter suburban stations with companions including parents or guardians. They, however, will have to purchase travel tickets.

10:45 - Bombay HC allows JEE Mains, says flood-hit students may apply to NTA

Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court allows the conducting of the JEE examination. The Court issues direction that those who are affected by flood and can't reach the exam centres may apply to the appropriate authority - National Testing Agency (NTA). — ANI.

10:32 - Documents needed at exam centre

- Admit Card along with self-declaration(undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website and printed on A4 size paper and duly filled in.- A simple transparent Ball Point Pen- Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet- Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

- Personal transparent water bottle

09:56 - Well prepared to hold JEE, NEET exams: Gujarat Govt

A total of 38,167 students are expected to appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses. The test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 32 centres in 13 districts between September 1 and 6, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said in a statement. "The state administration is ready to host JEE and NEET in a hassle-free manner amid coronavirus pandemic scare. All collectors concerned have been asked to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Centre about conducting such exams," he told PTI

09:55 - JEE Main slot 1 exam begins with unprecedented precautions

Slot 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for admission to top engineering colleges in the country begins at various centres across the nation with unprecedented preparations.

09:53 - JEE Main begins across India with COVID-19 precautions

Despite protests and hunger strike by students and opposition parties, the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) has begun with precautions amid COVID-19 on Tuesday.

09:48 - Candidates arrive centres for the JEE Main exam in Jammu & Kashmir

Candidates arrive at Chenab College of Education in Kaluchak that has been designated as an exam centre for JEE Main. A candidate says, "Today we have the exam of B. Architecture, therefore there are fewer students. It's good that the exam is being conducted." — ANI reports.

Step 1: Candidates report in batches from 11 am onwards

Step 2: At the entry of the registration room their body temperature is recorded through the thermal gun.

Step 3: If the temperature (< 37.4°C/99.4°F), they move for frisking

Step 4: If the temperature is (> 37.4°C/99.4°F), they will be taken to the isolation room. All processes of frisking and document verification will be done after a period of 15-20 minutes. In this time their temperature may become even normal, if not they will be allowed to take the examination alone in a separate room.

Step 5: Candidates display admit card, valid government ID proof, PwD certificate(if PwD candidate), scribe undertaking (if applicable in proforma given in the information bulletin) to the invigilator on duty across the table.

Step 6: After due verification, invigilator checks seat allocation chart and direct them to their examination room as per roll number

Step 7: Invigilator on duty outside the registration room ensures that students enter the registration room in batches of 10 (first) and then the next five students. When the first five leave. After leaving he/she directs Candidates to their examination room.

09:34 - Bombay HC allows conduct of JEE Main 2020 examinations

Nagpur bench of Bombau HC has allowed for the JEE Main 2020 examination to be conducted as per schedule. As for the students facing problems due to flood situation in parts of the state, the bench has asked the students to individually approach NTA for resolution of their concerns. Students can also contact NTA on the given helpline numbers.

09:23 - Candidates arrive at SJM Infotech Private Limited in Bengaluru, which has been designated as an exam centre for the test. The temperature of candidates being checked as they arrive. — reports ANI.

09:20 - Candidates start arriving at TCS ION Digital zone in Ahmedabad, designated as an examination centre for the exam. The COVID 19 measures, guidelines are being followed and the temperature of candidates being checked at the centre. (ANI reports). 09:04 - Students permitted to enter the exam centre after temperature checks. Here are pictures.

With the examination set to begin, the students have started to arrive at the various centres as per the time slots allotted to them. Pictures of temperature checks, spcial distancing from exam centres in Delhi, Nagpur, Kolkata are available now.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will commence from September 1 after having been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid COVID-19 guidelines, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all prepared to conduct the exam.

Exams to be conducted from September 1 to September 6 with about 9.58 lakh students have registered for the exam across 660 centres. For needy students, a group of IIT alumni have launched a website for free transport facility to exam centres. States governments have also assured free transportation.

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has appealed to the chief ministers of various states to support the students appearing for the exam.

The JEE (Main) was originally scheduled to be held from April 7-11, but was postponed to July 18-23. It was postponed again till September. Based on the results of the JEE (Mains), the top 2.5lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE (Advanced) for admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology.

JEE Main 2020 will be computer-based and there will be a gap of at least one computer between every student. The number of students per room has been brought down to 12 from 24. The shifts of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be held in two shifts per day that makes a total of 12 shifts in six days. The first shift will be between 9 am to 12 noon and the second will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

There has been demand for further postponing of the JEE (main) and medical entrance exam NEET-UG amid rising COVID-19 cases. As per the SOP in place, before the start of each shift and after the last shift ends, all seats, including the workstation and keyboards will be disinfected. The complete centre, its walls, toilets and doors will also be thoroughly sanitised. Hand sanitisers will be available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall. Each candidate will be offered a three-ply mask at the time of entry and is expected to wear the same during the examination.

JEE Main 2020: What is allowed inside the exam centre

- Admit Card – Duly filled all pages of the admit card

- Government ID has to be carried by the candidates as instructed on the admit card. PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/12th Class Board Admit or Registration card/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card./ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo. All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof.

- PwD certificate issued by competent authority (for those claiming relxation under PwD category). The scribe must also carry the self declaration regarding the educational qualification, passport size photograph, valid government identity as well as COVID19 self declration.

- Candidate must also bring his/her own scribe.

- Simple transparent ball point pen – please note, earlier NTA used to provide the pens at the exam centre. However, this year, due to pandemic, NTA has permitted students to carry their own ball point pen to the examination centre. It should, however, be transparent body simple pen.

- For Part III B. Arch Paper, candidates are required to bring their own Geometry Box set, pencils, erasers, colour pencils or crayons. (Water Colours are not allowed).

- Additional photograph to be passed on the attendance sheet – the invigilator would provide students sanitizer before the attendance sheet is handed over to the student to paste the picture. Also, the picture that was uploaded to the examination form should be the one that the student should carry. In case it is different, please ensure that it matches the uploaded image as far as possible.

- 50 ml bottle of Personal hand sanitizer. Students would be allowed to carry the same inside the venue as well. Also, sanitizers would be provided at the venue for students at multiple points.

- Transparent water bottle would also be allowed inside. Students must ensure that the water bottle is clear and does not have any labels on it.

JEE Main 2020: What is Not allowed

- Students would not be allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the examination centre. Even though candidates have been asked to download Aarogya Setu app, the phones would have to be left outside the examination centre.

- Rough Sheets would be provided at the examination centres and students are not allowed to carry them. Rough sheets would be placed at the computer by invigilators wearing gloves to ensure hygiene.

- Calculators, any electronic gadget like smart watches, Bluetooth devices, ear phones, etc. are not allowed inside the examination.

- Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are NOT permitted.