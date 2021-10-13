Jammu & Kashmir government directs Kashmiri migrant employees not to leave valley

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on October 12 directed Kashmiri migrant employees not to leave the valley as security has been tightened for them, saying absence from duty will be dealt with as per service rules.

The authorities also impressed upon officers to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones for the time being.

Fear psychosis was triggered among over 3,000 Kashmiri Hindu employees living in seven different transit camps in the Valley due to selective and systematic killings of three Hindus and one Sikh teacher by terrorists in Srinagar last week.

"The chair (divisional commissioner of Kashmir) directed that no migrant employee needs to leave the district/valley and whosoever will be absent (from duty) shall be dealt with as per service rules," an order issued by Assistant Commissioner (Central) Aziz Ahmad Rather said.

These directions were issued after a security review meeting of deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of the Kashmir valley chaired by Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole in Srinagar.

The divisional commissioner impressed upon the officers to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones instead of far-flung and vulnerable areas for the time being, the order said.

The authorities said strict vigil has been ensured and security measures for the migrant employees, Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and labourers have been tightened, it added.

Deputy commissioners and SSPs are continuously paying visits to migrant colonies and accommodations at Sheikhpora Budgam, Nutnusa Kupwara, Tulmulla Ganderbal, Hall Pulwama, Mattan, and Vessu Anantnag, the order said.

Besides, security forces and the police are keeping a constant vigil, the officer said.

However, migrant workers are not convinced, the Indian Express reported.

One such worker who returned to Srinagar in 2015 with a job in the J&K Education Department under the Prime Minister’s package, and who returned to Jammu last week said most teachers are conducting online classes for students and some have decided to stay back in Jammu as they are “still cautious about getting back to work”, the report added.

“Employees came to Jammu fearing threat to their lives. Instead of allaying their fears, assuring security, and making necessary arrangements, the administration threatens them with action as per Service Rules,” another employee who returned to the Valley in 2015, told the paper.

One more worker told the paper that while the order may have come with “good intent” it is “not clear how they will be provided security” and many are staying in their own rented places in South Kashmir.

Further, some DCs also felt the administration was being “insensitive” and they would wait for a government order before acting, Indian Express said.

Meanwhile, the government Tuesday also issued a series of directives to district administration officials asking them to ensure strict security measures for elected representatives during their outreach programmes in the Valley.

It also asked them to hold meetings with political leaders to address their security concerns and to facilitate speedy constructions of official accommodation for them in the Valley.

These directions were issued after a security review meeting of deputy commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Kashmir valley chaired by divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole in Srinagar.

The divisional commissioner directed the DCs and SSPs that strict security measures be put in place for elected protected persons during their visits and outreach to their respective constituencies.

He also directed that all the deputy commissioners and SSPs shall ensure one on one meeting with the representative and leaders of all the political parties within 2-3 days for redressal of their apprehensions regarding security and accommodation.

The meeting was informed that permanent accommodation for DDCs and BDCs has already been approved by Rural Development Department (RDD).

(With inputs from PTI)