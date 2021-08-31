MARKET NEWS

Jallianwala Bagh revamped: Centre criticised for ‘insensitive’ representation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial on August 29.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST
In the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial, the well into which people had jumped during the firing has been covered with a transparent barrier. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

In the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial, the well into which people had jumped during the firing has been covered with a transparent barrier. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)


The newly-renovated Jallianwala Bagh, which witnessed one of the darkest chapters of India’s freedom struggle, has sparked outrage and criticism against the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial on August 29. While dedicating the complex virtually, the prime minister stressed that it is a country's duty to protect its history.

However, historians, opposition, celebrities and other people have come together to accuse the government of destroying history in the name of renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh, where more than 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919 when General Reginald Dyer opened fire on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled there amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.

In the renovated complex, the well into which people jumped during the firing has been covered with a transparent barrier. The narrow, unadorned passage has been covered with sculptures. However, Most of the criticism has been directed towards the daily sound and light show explaining the events at the complex.

Here is what people have said about the new look of renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial:

During the August 29 event, PM Modi said the dedication of the renovated complex in the country's 75th year of independence is a matter of inspiration for all. "It is the duty of every country to protect its history. Events of the past teach us and give direction to move forward," he said.

Horrors like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the Partition speak of the sacrifices made for India's freedom and should not be forgotten as they inspire to keep the country above all.

"This place will inspire future generations about the journey of our Independence movement, the sacrifices and countless struggles of our ancestors. "What should be our duty towards our nation and how we should keep the country above all in everything we do, the inspiration for this will come from this place," the PM said.

Referring to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the PM said those 10 minutes of April 13, 1919 became the immortal story of India's freedom struggle.

(With inputs from PTI)
