ITR status: How to check Income Tax Return status online

Income Tax return status

Once you have filed your IT returns and verified it, you can check your Income Tax return status. The Income Tax return status is nothing but the current stage at which your Income Tax returns stands.

You need to check your Income Tax return status to make sure that your Income Tax return has been accepted and processed by the Income Tax department. If your return has been accepted and processed by the Income Tax department, you can get a confirmation of it on the Income Tax department website. Remember that refunds if any is processed only after the processing is complete. So it is important to check your Income Tax Returns status regularly.

How to check Income Tax Return Status

The Income Tax Department has been making an effort so that the taxpayer can access all its services online. You can not only submit your IT returns online, but you can also check the status of your Income Tax return online through the Income Tax India eFiling website www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Checking the status of your Income Tax returns online is a simple process. This lets you track your Income Tax return status online in a few clicks. You can also ask your chartered accountant to help you check your Income Tax return status for you.

Check Income Tax Return Status online

You can check your ITR status online in two ways. Checking the status of your IT returns online is an easy process and takes only a few minutes. There are two options to check your Income Tax return online. For one, you need your tax filing acknowledgement number and your PAN number. The other way is to log in to the eFiling website of the Income Tax Department, Government of India using your login id and password and then check the status of your IT returns.

With your acknowledgement number and PAN number

Here are the steps to check your Income Tax return status using your acknowledgement number.

- Go to the Income Tax India eFiling website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on ITR status

- It opens into a new page where you are asked to enter PAN number, acknowledgement number and captcha code. Visually challenged users can use the OTP option instead of Captcha. You will receive the OTP on your registered mobile number.

- After you fill in the details, press submit, and the status is then displayed on your screen

By logging in to the eFiling website

You can also check your Income Tax return status by logging into the Income Tax India eFIling website. Here are the steps.

- Login to the Income Tax India eFiling website incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in with your login credentials. You can register yourself in case you do not have an account

- On the dashboard you will see an option ‘ View Returns/Forms'

- You will be redirected to a new page. Here from a dropdown menu,, select Income Tax returns and the Assessment year for which you want to check the IT return status and click submit.

- On clicking on submit, the status of your IT return will be displayed on the screen.

Once you click submit, your Income Tax return status is displayed on your screen. Here is the meaning of different status messages that you may see.

If it says ‘submitted and pending for verification’ it means you have filed your IT returns but not verified it.

If the status of your IT return shows ‘successfully verified or verified’, it means that you have submitted and verified your Income Tax returns, but it has not been processed yet. In this case, you may have to wait a little more for it to be processed.

If it shows ‘processed’ it means that the IT returns have been processed by the Income Tax department.

You may also come across statuses like ‘Defective’ or ‘Transferred to Assessing Officer’ in which case you need to follow up.

FAQs

Why is it important to check the status of my IT returns?

When should I check the status of my IT return?

How long should I wait for the return to be processed after I have verified my Income Tax returns?

What does it mean if the IT return status is defective?

What does it mean if case if transferred to Assessing Officer?

When can I expect a refund if I am eligible?

Checking the status of your Income Tax returns are required to know whether your IT returns have been accepted and processed. If the IT returns have been processed by the Income Tax Department then the status is reflected as ‘Processed’.You should check the status on your income tax return once the returns have been filed and verified. Even after you have verified your returns they may not be processed if the IT department comes across some discrepancy in your income.Once you have eVerified your returns you should allow it some days to get processed. In case the IT return is not processed within a month and you have not received any notice from the Income Tax department you can get in touch with the IT department and let them know about your concern. So it is important to check the status on your Income Tax refund regularly. You should also keep track of any notices you may have received through post or email.This means that your IT returns have not been filed by Income Tax laws and the Income Tax department has found some discrepancies in it. In such a scenario you will also receive a notice of defective return from the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax department will ask you to rectify the defect within 15 days of receiving the notice, on the failure of which the IT return will not be valid.This means that there was some complexity in your Income Tax return, which has required the intervention of the assessing officer. In this case, the Assessing officer may contact you through email, phone, postal letter or SMS and may ask for some evidence from your side which will help him process the return.

Refund, if any is issued by the Income Tax department only after your income tax return has been successfully processed.