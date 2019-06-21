International Yoga Day | Bringing the funniest moments, fresh from Twitter

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, enthusiasts across world are performing yoga – in groups and individually.

The global recognition of the day has turned it into a large scale media where celebrities, as well as commoners, post pictures and videos of them doing yoga, while some opt to stream the event live.

Most people actually perform yoga, but there are some who indulge in making sly jokes about those who attempted and didn't quite get it right.

Yoga does help in maintaining a healthy mind and body, but laughter after all is indeed the best medicine.



For working professionals, the daily routine could be taxing on the mind and the body. Here is an interesting take on how to get by the mundane:



So, here are some rib-tickling moments from International Yoga Day over the years:

2. In another one, army dogs are seen doing yoga, and seriously at that! This is adorable and inspirational at the same time. Man's best friends seen spreading paw-sitivity on Yoga Day 2019. (Image: ANI)

3. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was seen performing yoga in his Bengaluru house on International Yoga Day in 2018. Let's just say, the Twitterati did not take to the post kindly.

4. And then, there was one for those who are not too flexible:

5. Famous Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah, who plays for Liverpool in the Premier League, was seen celebrating a goal in a yoga posture on the field. Seems like every day is Yoga day for him!

6. Taking to a fitness challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shared his yoga regime on Twitter, ahead of the 2018 Yoga Day. But, the ruthless Tweeple are kind to no one. The one below was a gold-mine for meme-makers:

7. And finally, the jewel in the crown – the creative Twitter handle of Mumbai Police – inculcating the simplest yoga exercise of all times: