International flights on October 31: Here are flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 7,862 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till October 29, carrying over 10.14 lakh passengers. Of these, 3,928 were inbound flights carrying 6,36,405 passengers and 3,934 were outbound flights with 3,78,515 fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 31.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for October 31:

Air India repatriation schedule for October 31: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

> AI 0187: Delhi (3.00) to Toronto> AI 1336: Bengaluru (1.30) to Singapore> AI 0302: Delhi (13.55) to Sydney

> AI 0907: Chennai (20.15) to Muscat

Air India repatriation schedule for October 31: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

> AI 0940: Bahrain to Delhi (7.30)> AI 0908: Muscat to Chennai (4.30)> AI 0188: Toronto to Delhi (12.25)

> AI 1337: Singapore to Bengaluru (11.15)