    Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated with full state honours in Pune

    The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajaj's sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune city.

    PTI
    February 13, 2022
    Rahul Bajaj last rites held in Pune. (PC-ANI)

    The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honours with representatives of India Inc, politicians and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist. The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajaj's sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune city.

    Bajaj, the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group, breathed his last in a private hospital here on Saturday due to illness. He was 83. Earlier, Bajaj's mortal remains were kept at his residence in Akurdi near Pune for the last 'darshan'.

    ALSO READ: Rahul Bajaj, former Chairman of Bajaj Auto passes away at 83

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray among others paid homage to the industrial tycoon. Bajaj was the man behind the iconic 'Bajaj' brand that grew with the aspirations of the middle class in a pre-liberalised India.

     
