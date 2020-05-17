IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

IndiGo said on Sunday it operated a cargo flight from Guangzhou city in southern China to Kolkata in West Bengal, carrying medical supplies like face masks in its A320 aircraft.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "We have been successfully using our A320 passenger aircraft in a 'freighter mode' helping maintain and support supply chains in and out of the country at this critical time".

"Having previously operated these cargo flights to the Gulf region, South and Southeast Asia, we have now operated these flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou," he said.

The passenger aircraft went to Guangzhou empty on Friday. It returned with the medical cargo. Indian aviation regulator DGCA has permitted airlines to use their passenger aircraft for transport of cargo.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 90,000 people and around 2,800 people in the country till now.