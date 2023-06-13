English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Indigenous tissue engineering scaffold for healing skin wounds gets DCGI’s nod

    The animal-derived membrane made by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology can rapidly heal skin wounds at low-cost with minimum scarring.

    Manjiri Patil
    June 13, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
    The animal-derived membrane for rapid skin healing

    The animal-derived membrane for rapid skin healing

    The Department of Science and Technology (DST) on June 13 announced that its indigenously developed animal tissue engineering scaffold, a low-cost biomedical device, which can heal skin wounds rapidly has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India.

    The indigenous tissue engineering scaffold is pegged to bring down the cost of healing skin wounds with minimum scarring.

    “It is expected that with the introduction of Cholederm to the Indian market, the treatment cost can be reduced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,000 making it affordable to the common man. Moreover, the technology for recovering extracellular matrix from the gall bladder is not available to others and it gives a fair chance for competition in the international market,” a government release added.

    According to the health ministry, the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an autonomous institute under DST, became the first institution in the country to develop Class D medical devices that satisfy all statutory requirements of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

    “The concept of using animal-derived materials as advanced wound care products is not new. However, indigenous technology was so far not available for fabricating quality products that satisfy the requirements of the Drugs Controller General. Therefore, such products were imported making them expensive,” the DST said in a release.

    Related stories

    The researchers of the division of experimental pathology in the biomedical technology wing of the institute developed an innovative technology for preparing tissue engineering scaffolds from mammalian organs.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Manjiri Patil
    Tags: #Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) #Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 07:02 pm