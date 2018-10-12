App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's ties with Central Asia age-old: Sushma Swaraj

She said India's ties with Central Asian nations have reached new heights during the tenure of the current government. She said that Tajikistan is an important country for India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's cultural and historical ties with Central Asia are age-old and they share similar family values, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said as she addressed the Indian diaspora here. Swaraj is in Tajikistan's capital to attend a two-day conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)'s Council of Heads of Government.

She said India's ties with Central Asian nations have reached new heights during the tenure of the current government. She said that Tajikistan is an important country for India.

Swaraj said she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have visited all five countries in Central Asia -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan --which is an example of India's growing ties with the nations in the region.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 05:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #SCO #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.