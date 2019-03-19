India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval said on Tuesday the leadership of the country is fully capable to deal with any act of terror and against those who abet it.

Addressing the 80th raising day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here, Doval also said India has not forgotten and will not forget the terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, where 40 CRPF jawans were killed on February 14.

"I can assure you that the country's leadership is very capable to effectively respond to such acts (Pulwama) of terrorism and those who aide it," he said.

Doval, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is believed to be the person behind the planning of the air strike on the camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot in Pakistan, carried out by the Indian Air Force in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack, one of the worst on security personnel in Kashmir in three decades.

"What should we do? What should be our way, our aim and our response and time to respond? The country's leadership is both capable and courageous to (do) that. The country will tackle all such challenges and we have the courage to do this," he said.

The national security advisor paid tributes to the 40 jawans killed in Pulwama, and said it was a "very sad accident" and said the country will always be indebted to these personnel and their families.

Doval asked the CRPF to not look back or worry about the past but enhance its professionalism, credibility training and physical strength.

"If your morale is high then country's future is safe," he said.

Doval said world history is replete with examples of constitutional crises and government collapsing when the internal security of a nation is threatened.

The CRPF, he said, has to take a lead role in ensuring peace and law and order. "As the lead internal security force of the country, the CRPF has an onerous task on its shoulders to render the duties."

The CRPF, a three-lakh-personnel force, was raised in 1939 as Crown Representatives Police during the British rule and was granted the President's colour this day in 1950 by first home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

It is the highest honour bestowed on a force in recognition of exceptional service rendered by it to the nation, both during war and peace.