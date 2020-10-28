172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indias-first-seaplane-service-to-start-from-october-31-check-details-here-6029411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s first seaplane service to start from October 31. Check details here

The 19-seater seaplane, which will connect the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Statue of Unity, will take two round trips daily and will be operated by Spice Shuttle, which is SpiceJet’s fully owned subsidiary.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
SpiceJet will be launching and operating India’s first seaplane service from October 31, which is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The seaplane service will start in Gujarat and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India Today reported. He will reportedly also board the first seaplane flight that will take off from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Riverfront at 10.15 am and land near the Statue of Unity around 10.45 am.

Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Gujarat, said: “Regular seaplane service, four times a day, will connect two great and visionary projects given by Honourable Prime Minister to the nation – the Sabarmati Riverfront and the Statue of Unity. A gigantic leap in making Kevadia a truly international tourist spot.”

The 19-seater seaplane, which will connect the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity, will take two round trips daily and will be operated by Spice Shuttle, which is SpiceJet’s fully owned subsidiary. The one-way ticket fare will start at Rs 1,500 under the UDAN scheme. The seaplane tickets will be available for booking from October 30 on www.spiceshuttle.com.

Meanwhile, 18 other seaplane routes have been secured by SpiceJet under the UDAN scheme, including flights connecting Agatti and Minicoy, and Agatti and Kavaratti.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #SpiceJet #stocks

