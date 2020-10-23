Indian Railways to start 'Bag on Wheels' service: All you need to know

The Indian Railways is soon starting a service in which passengers will not have to worry about carrying luggage to the railway station or back to their homes.

The Delhi Division has announced the launch of 'Bag on Wheels' service, a first-of-its-kind service for Railway passengers in the country.

Initially, the app-based service will be rolled out for passengers boarding from New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon.

A private firm has been given the contract under the 'New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme' initiative.

With the launch of this service, passengers will not have to worry about their luggage and they can have a seamless travelling experience. The charges are expected to be nominal and would depend on the weight and quantity of the luggage.

Railways said the luggage would be delivered prior to the departure of the train and this door-to-door service will help the national transporter shore up its revenue, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

"The service will enhance the scope of earning for Railways with straightaway Non-Fare Revenue of Rs 50 lakh per annum along with 10 per cent revenue sharing for the period of one year," Railways said.

A service like this would be extremely beneficial for senior citizens and for those who have to relocate to other cities. Railways expects this service will help in reaching out to passengers who have stayed away from train travel due to lack of amenities.

The BOW app will be available for both Android and iOS users.