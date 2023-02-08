English
    Indian airlines likely to place orders for up to 1,700 planes in next 1-2 years: CAPA

    The total commercial Indian fleet of around 700 aircraft is smaller than some of the world's largest individual airlines, CAPA said, adding that given the immense potential that exists, it stands to reason that there is a need to induct more aircraft.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    Indian carriers are likely to place orders for 1,500 to 1,700 planes in the next one to two years and Air India is expected to make the first move with a potential order for 500 aircraft, aviation consultancy CAPA said on Wednesday.

    In a report, CAPA said the Indian market in the post-COVID era is attracting global attention as arguably the most promising aviation market.

    Almost every carrier in India is expected to order more aircraft in the next couple of years for fleet replacement as well as growth, given that the order book for most incumbent carriers could be considered conservative relative to the growth potential of the market over the next decade and beyond, it said.