App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Pro Trader Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on 1 st and 2nd August, from 10 am to 1 pm. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, UK affirm commitment towards free trade agreement

The issue was discussed in the 14th Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting between the two countries on Friday. It was co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

India and the UK have affirmed their commitment to negotiate a free trade agreement (FTA) with a view to further strengthen economic ties, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The issue was discussed in the 14th Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting between the two countries on Friday. It was co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss.

They were assisted by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Hardeep Singh Puri and his UK counterpart Ranil Jayawardena.

Close

Goyal and Truss "affirmed their shared commitment to an FTA and towards that, Early Harvest deals in a staged manner," the ministry said in a statement. It added that Puri and Jayawardena will have monthly meetings to intensify the dialogue.

related news

It was also decided that a meeting led by Goyal and Truss will be held in Autumn 2020 here to carry forward the dialogue.

In an FTA, two trading partners eliminate or significantly reduce import duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them.

The statement also said that the co-chairs of business led Joint Working Groups on life science and health, ICT and food and drink set up during the last JETCO made their recommendations to the ministers.

"Both sides resolved to cooperate in the health sector especially in view of the present pandemic of COVID-19," it said.

The bilateral trade between the two countries stood at USD 15.5 billion in 2019-20 as against USD 16.87 billion in 2018-19.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.